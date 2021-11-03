(Newser) – The world has put Jamie Spears on blast for being the mastermind behind Britney Spears' conservatorship, but it looks like we may have all overestimated his mental chops. "My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship," the 39-year-old pop star said Tuesday in a since-deleted Instagram post seen by Page Six. Instead, the singer revealed, it was another family member who originally floated the concept. "My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago ... but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea," she wrote of Lynne Spears.

"I will never get those years back," Spears went on. "She secretly ruined my life ... so take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f–k yourself!!!!" Britney continued to vague-post about the ongoing turmoil with other online missives. "This particular year I was the devil," she wrote Monday next to an Instagram post of her apparent Halloween costume. "I’m really curious as to what THIS devil would say to all the apologies this year."

The same day, she showed a picture of herself lying on the floor handcuffed, smeared with fake blood in a mock murder-mystery scenario, asking, "Who would do such a thing??? She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby!!!!" BuzzFeed notes that while many fans remain sympathetic to her plight, some didn't appreciate the theme of her latest photos. "In a world where every day women are killed, i dont think this was a good idea," one commenter noted. Meanwhile, regarding said conservatorship, People reports that Jamie Spears filed court documents Monday asking to immediately end it.

His attorney, Alex Weingarten, notes in the filing that Britney's recent pleas to terminate the arrangement "have made clear that continuing the Conservatorship is contrary to her desires." Weingarten adds that "Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter ... [and] will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship." Per TMZ, Britney's attorney accuses Jamie Spears of ending the deal merely so he won't be investigated for bugging his daughter's bedroom, among other things. The next court hearing in the case is Nov. 12. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)