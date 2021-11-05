What This Week's Results Mean for Trump

(Newser) – As the dust settles on Tuesday's voting, much of the analysis is focusing on former President Trump, but perhaps not in a way that he would like. One common theme is that GOP candidates—especially Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin in Virginia—fared well by keeping Trump at arm's length during their campaigns. Coverage:

The strategy: Youngkin and Trump spoke "repeatedly" by phone throughout the campaign, reports the Washington Post, but the former president kept a low profile on the campaign trail itself. "Trump, who is known for his public demands of fealty, allowed Youngkin to cast himself as his own man, declining to invite Trump to campaign with him and deflecting questions about his support for Trump’s more polarizing views in an effort to make inroads in the well-heeled Northern Virginia suburbs," write Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey.

At CNN, Zachary B. Wolf assesses the Virginia race and others and concludes: "This is a more moderate and centrist country than activists on either the right or left let on, and Donald Trump fever may be breaking."

