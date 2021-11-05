Teen Shot While Waiting for School Bus Dies

(Newser) – A 16-year-old Georgia boy is dead after he was shot in the head while waiting for his school bus Tuesday morning. Timothy Barnes Jr. was a sophomore at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville, about 30 miles from Atlanta. A 17-year-old student at the high school has been arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, NBC News reports. A police spokesperson tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigators believe the teens "had a history where they had some sort of conflict." WSB-TV reports the dispute may have started with an argument and physical altercation Monday; the teens lived around the corner from each other, Fox 5 reports.

Barnes was at the bus stop around 6:30am when he was shot; he died late Wednesday after having been on life support. "He's just a good child overall," Barnes' mother tells WXIA. "I don't know what happened or why they did it. My son was into sports, school." An 18-year-old student at the high school was also initially arrested after the shooting, but police were still investigating whether he was involved and it is not clear whether he is currently in custody. Barnes' mom tells 11 Alive two teens from the neighborhood approached him from behind, one of whom shot him.