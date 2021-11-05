Cancun Tourists Run From Beach as Gunmen Storm It, Shooting

(Newser) – A commando of drug gang gunmen on Thursday stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico's resort-studded Caribbean coast in front of luxury hotels and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang. The dramatic shooting attack sent tourists scrambling for cover at the resort of Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun, the AP reports. The two suspected drug dealers killed Thursday had apparently arrived at the beach in front of the Azul Beach Resort and the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun earlier in the day, claiming it was now their territory. “About 15 people arrived on the beach to assassinate two men who had showed up saying they were the new dealers in the area,” the head prosecutor of Quintana Roo state, Oscar Montes de Oca, told the Radio Formula station.

Montes de Oca’s office said earlier in a statement that “there was a clash between rival groups of drug dealers on a beach” near the hotels. Several cartels are fighting for the area’s lucrative retail drug trade, including the Jalisco cartel and the a gang allied with the Gulf cartel. Montes de Oca said one of the men targeted in the attack fled into one of the hotels before dying. The other was killed on the beach. He also said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, but authorities could not determine whether that person was a hotel employee or a guest because they were still undergoing medical treatment. Gov. Carlos Joaquin said the commando wore ski masks and arrived by boat at the beach. Montes de Oca said they fled in a boat after the attack.

The shootings were the latest chapter in drug gang violence that has sullied the reputation of Mexico’s Caribbean coast as a once-tranquil oasis. Guests at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun posted videos and photos of tourists hiding or nervously milling in the lobby and hallways of hotels during the incident. Guests at the nearby Azul Beach Resort also posted videos of people taking shelter or gathering in the lobby. "Men with guns stormed the beach and started shooting," reads a tweet from guest Andrew Krop, per the Guardian. Mike Sington, a guest at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, tweeted that “Guests are telling me they were playing volleyball on the beach, gunman approached firing gun. Everyone ran from beach and swimming pools. Staff hustled us into hidden rooms behind the kitchens." Just two weeks ago, a Californian travel blogger and a German tourist were killed when they were caught in the crossfire during a shootout between drug dealers at a restaurant in the nearby beach resort of Tulum. (Read more Mexico stories.)