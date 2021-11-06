George Clooney Has a Big Ask of the Media

(Newser) – George Clooney understands that, as one of the most famous actors in the world, he's going to occasionally be photographed while out in public. As for his two young kids, however, they should be off-limits, a plea he made Thursday in an open letter to the media. The BBC reports the 60-year-old star's missive, which was addressed to "the Daily Mail and other publications," noted that publicized pictures of his 4-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, could put them at risk, as their mom, Amal Clooney, is a human rights lawyer who takes on terrorist groups.

story continues below

"We take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe," notes Clooney, who adds he and his wife aren't on social media and have never sold a photo of their kids. "We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover." He writes that he was prompted to pen his letter after seeing photos of Billie Lourd's 1-year-old son on the Daily Mail website, pics that were subsequently scrubbed, per Variety.

Deadline notes that children of presidents tend to get somewhat of a pass on having their photos circulated, at least until they're adults. The outlet adds that other celebrities have tried to shield their kids from media blasts in the past, with Michael Jackson being the most memorable—he'd often make his children wear face coverings in public, for instance. Clooney apparently doesn't want to have to resort to those options.

"I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment," Clooney writes, reiterating that publishing photos of his kids "would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences." Clooney's final appeal to respect over dollars: "We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn't greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted." Read his letter in full here. (Read more George Clooney stories.)