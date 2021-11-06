Giving In to Wife’s Demands Turns Out Good for MO Man

(Newser) – A man in Missouri got what could be the ultimate lesson in marriage: Sometimes, saying “yes, dear” can pay off. In his case, it really, really paid off. The Jackson County man, not identified by Missouri Lottery officials, just wanted to drive home and watch the football game on TV, but his wife wanted to stop and buy a lottery ticket. “So I pulled over and bought a lottery ticket out of frustration,” he said. They stopped at Casey’s General Store in Grain Valley and bought a Quick Pick ticket—perhaps they couldn’t agree on numbers. The computer's pick, 8, 10, 13, 22, 25, 29, turned out to be a winner, and they won a solid $2.4 million Lotto jackpot in the Oct. 23 drawing.

The man said he had to admit his wife was right, UPI reports. They’re no doubt glad they kept track of the ticket instead of accidentally throwing it in the wash like one California woman. The couple didn’t reveal their plans for what to do with their winnings. Maybe he’ll build his wife a rotating house so she can enjoy a new view whenever she wants. Or, they can pay it forward in their family and community, like the lottery club that won a Mega Millions jackpot in Michigan this spring. (Read more lottery winner stories.)