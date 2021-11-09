 
One State Is the Stingiest of All

New Mexico ranks last in the ranking of generous states
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 9, 2021 5:00 PM CST
The state Capitol of New Mexico in Sante Fe.   (Getty/benkrut)

(Newser) – Some locales are more generous than others, and WalletHub has ranked the states with metrics that include not just monetary donations but the volunteer rate and number of food banks. Here are the 10 most generous states (congrats, Utah), followed by the least generous (sorry, New Mexico):

  1. Utah, with an overall score of 71.09
  2. Maryland, 67.84
  3. Minnesota, 67.72
  4. Oregon, 65.80
  5. North Dakota, 64.45
  6. Pennsylvania, 62.86
  7. Virginia, 62.73
  8. Colorado, 62.58
  9. Ohio, 62.51
  10. Georgia, 62.01

The least generous states:

  1. Hawaii, 52.28
  2. Iowa, 51.37
  3. Alabama, 51.36
  4. Nevada, 51.31
  5. West Virginia, 50.56
  6. Rhode Island, 50.36
  7. Louisiana, 47.88
  8. Mississippi, 45.78
  9. Arizona, 45.11
  10. New Mexico, 44.02
Read the full rankings. (Or check out other lists.)

