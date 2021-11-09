Malala's New Announcement: She's Married

(Newser) – Nobel laureate and peace activist Malala Yousafzai announced that she is married, sharing the news on Twitter Tuesday. "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," the 24-year-old wrote. The tweet is accompanied by photos of the glowing, beaming couple. See them on Twitter or Instagram.

story continues below

Until recently, Yousafzai, who survived an assassination attempt as a teenager, had expressed reservations about marriage. "I just thought, 'I’m never going to get married, never going to have kids—just going to do my work. I’m going to be happy and live with my family forever.' I didn’t realize that you’re not the same person all the time," she told Vogue.

The Pakistan native defied a Taliban order preventing girls from attending school, and at 15 was shot in the face. Since then she has spoken to the UN about gender equality, written a memoir, and was in 2014 honored with a Nobel Peace Prize, NPR reports. She earned her degree in philosophy, politics, and economics from Oxford University last year. (Read more uplifting news stories.)