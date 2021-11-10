Here Is People 's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021

(Newser) – Some things never change, and People magazine's annual bestowing of the "sexiest man alive" title is one of those things. This year, Paul Rudd takes home the honor. The 52-year-old says his wife of 18 years is the only person he told before the story came out. "She was stupefied," he says. "But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say?" The father of two says he plans to have business cards made and hopes he'll now start getting invites "to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan." Quite a few responses to the news on Twitter made note of Rudd's apparent eternal youth. (Read more Paul Rudd stories.)