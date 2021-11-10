Jack Dorsey Got a Warning About Capitol Riot ... From a Prince

(Newser) – On Jan. 5, Prince Harry sent Jack Dorsey an email. "I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged," the British royal said at the virtual RE:WIRED conference Tuesday. The following day, a mob stormed the US Capitol, and Harry says he never got a reply to his email, though he and Dorsey had previously been in an ongoing email discussion, the New York Post reports. Neither Dorsey nor Twitter has yet commented on the claim. Harry was participating in a panel discussion about the role of social media in spreading misinformation and hate, the BBC reports. Harry, who says social media companies are not doing enough to halt the spread of such things, says he's been subjected to hateful messages online and that the internet is "being defined by hate, division and lies."

Neither Harry nor his wife Meghan Markle have Twitter accounts, but Harry said he thinks there is hope for the future of social media. "This isn’t about pulling the plug. This is about literally cleaning it up so everyone can come to work, can come to these communities, online and off, and be welcomed, no matter who they are, what they represent, and what their beliefs are—but we need to have a shared reality," he said. Harry also slammed the traditional media during the panel, Wired reports. "I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth," he said, before referring to his mother's tragic death: "They successfully turned fact-based news into opinion-based gossip with devastating consequences." (Read more Prince Harry stories.)