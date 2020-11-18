People Names Its Sexiest Man Alive

(Newser) – Say what you will about 2020, but there's one thing it can't keep from us: People's Sexiest Man Alive. The magazine announced Tuesday night that actor Michael B. Jordan is this year's. The star of films including Creed and Black Panther says the females in his family "are definitely proud of" this honor. "When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected," he says of People, "and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for." Jordan, 33, is active in the Black Lives Matter movement, and his production company was the first to adopt an inclusion rider. "We can all take action—big or small—to help create the change we want to see," he says. (Read more Michael B. Jordan stories.)