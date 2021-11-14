Things Haven't Been Going Well for Rachel and Dave Hollis

(Newser) – Rachel Hollis of Girl, Wash Your Face fame has had plenty written about her rise, and plenty more about the snags and scandals she has hit since. Ditto Dave Hollis, her now ex-husband. Writing for BuzzFeed, Stephanie McNeal writes that "Rachel and Dave’s fall from grace is a mess of their own making"—and proceeds to detail that mess. She tracks their rise, which started with a 2015 viral post about embracing one's postpartum stomach, was notably marked by her book's February 2018 release, and included "Rise Weekend conferences" that were about inspiring women, at a cost of $25 to $1,800. Dave left his job president of global theatrical distribution at Disney; the two "espous[ed] the importance of hard work, humility, and family." By 2019, the Hollis Co. was raking in millions.

The two had a podcast (Rise Together) and couples conferences (same name), and touted the ways in which they made sure they had an "exceptional marriage." Except then came the out-of-nowhere June 2020 divorce announcement, which had fans calling them out for not being genuine. As McNeal puts it, "the realization that the Hollises were selling ... something they weren’t practicing themselves was gut-wrenching." Then Rachel was knocked down by #toiletgate (read our May 2021 story on that here), and "it's unclear how successful either Hollis will be from here," writes McNeal. Yes, that includes Dave, who in late October went on Instagram Live for two hours to push his own new book, Built Through Courage. "It didn't go well," from him responding to his 4-year-old's request for breakfast and gummy vitamins to say "get a life," to insisting his followers fork over "18 stinking dollars" for his book or just leave. (Read the full story.)