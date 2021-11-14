Taxi Explodes at Liverpool Hospital

(Newser) – English counterterrorism police are investigating a blast at a Liverpool hospital Sunday that killed one person and injured another. A taxi pulled up to the Liverpool Women's Hospital and exploded about 11am, the New York Times reports. Police said the exact cause of the explosion wasn't clear yet. It had not been declared a terrorist incident, but officials said counterterrorism police would lead the investigation as a precaution, per the AP. A fire in the car followed the explosion, officials said, and a person got out of the car.

The injured man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. "Work is still going on to establish what has happened," Merseyside Police said in a statement, "and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything." New patients were being diverted to other hospitals. Police asked the public to be calm but vigilant, per the BBC. Suspicion that it might have been a terrorist attack was driven partly by the fact that it's Remembrance Sunday in the UK. (Read more Liverpool stories.)