It's Been a Historic Week for China's Xi

(Newser) – China's Xi Jinping and President Biden will have a virtual meeting on Monday, reports the Wall Street Journal. Though the two have spoken by phone twice since Biden took office, this will be their most formal discussion. However, US officials are keeping expectations modest and don't plan any major announcements afterward, according to the Journal. The meeting comes after Biden described Xi's decision to skip this week's climate talks in Glasgow as a "big mistake," notes the Washington Post. Despite the no-show by Xi, however, China and the US announced a plan to cooperate on reducing greenhouse gases.

The announcement of Monday's discussion follows a meeting of China's Communist Party that may have paved the way for the 68-year-old Xi to lead China for the rest of his life, reports Bloomberg. The party approved what's known as a "historical resolution" that was delivered by Xi, and only Mao Zedong (in 1945) and Deng Xioping (in 1981) have delivered previous resolutions of this nature. The full text hasn't been released, but the BBC sees the document as "cementing" Xi's role in China's future. (Read more Xi Jinping stories.)