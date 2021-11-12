4 Becomes 3 in Sex and the City Reboot

(Newser) – And just like that… there were three. HBO Max released a teaser trailer for its Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… on Friday, showing the New York City girl gang we've come to know is now without their beloved (on screen, but perhaps not off) Samantha. We do see Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) enjoying life in their 50s along with other series regulars in the spinoff, set 11 years after the second of two Sex and the City movies. According to Vogue's Emma Specter, "that was the most enriching 50 seconds of my life, no contest."

Carrie takes a walk with her friend Stanford (the late Willie Garson) and smooches Mr. Big (Chris Noth)—though his ex-wife Natasha (Bridget Moynahan) is seen "glowering through a window," per Vanity Fair. Miranda, whose red hair has turned grey, appears busy with family, as does Charlotte, though they still have time for brunch. In one scene, Stanford's husband Anthony (Mario Cantone) is seen "neatly taking Samantha's old spot," per Vanity Fair. Michael Patrick King returns as showrunner, per the Hollywood Reporter. Two episodes will be released Dec. 9, followed by eight more weekly episodes. (Read more Sex and the City stories.)