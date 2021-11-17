(Newser) – "Mommy, someone put me in the clothes dryer today" isn't what most parents would want to hear after picking their kids up from day care. But a Michigan woman's license has now been revoked after that apparently happened at her home in Garden City. Per the Detroit Free Press, the state's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, or LARA, yanked said license after an investigation found that one child being looked after by the woman had put another child in the dryer and turned it on, and that the day care operator never informed the parents of the child who was in the dryer.

According to LARA, the woman showed up on Aug. 4 at a local hospital "stressed out" and accompanied by a child who lived in her home (known as MHM 1) who had put another kid in the clothes dryer and turned it on. MHM 1 admitted as much to both a nurse and a social worker. Meanwhile, weeks later, the child who actually ended up in the dryer told her own mother what had happened, informing her it had been "hot, and it was dark and hurt my back," per FOX 2. It was said to have been the day care operator herself who retrieved the child from the dryer. The LARA probe found that the woman never informed the parents of the child who got put in the dryer, and then fibbed about the incident when she was finally confronted.

Nor did she notify LARA within three days, as required. "It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the children at this family child care home," LARA says in a release. Effective Nov. 3, the woman is no longer allowed to operate a day care facility at her home or elsewhere, and she must inform all parents of children who'd been under her care that her license has been pulled. FOX 2 notes the day care operator had been licensed to care for six in her home since August 2019. (Read more day care stories.)