As Child Porn Trial Looms, Happier News for Josh Duggar

Wife Anna announces birth of their 7th child, Madyson Lily
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 17, 2021 10:00 AM CST
It's a 7th Child for Josh Duggar, Weeks Before Child Porn Trial
This undated photo shows Josh Duggar.   (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)

(Newser) – Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, announced the birth of their seventh child Tuesday, two weeks before the start of Duggar's trial on child pornography charges. Anna announced the birth of Madyson Lily Duggar—who joins siblings Mackynzie, 12; Michael, 10; Marcus, 8; Meredith, 6; Mason, 4; and Maryella, 1—in a post on Instagram, per USA Today. She revealed she was pregnant only days before her husband was arrested in April. The troubled former 19 Kids and Counting star pleaded not guilty to two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography before he was released into the custody of third-party custodians. He can have no contact with children other than his own and can only see his own children if his wife of 13 years is present, as a condition of his bail.

His trial, delayed from July, kicks off at Arkansas' Fayetteville District Court on Nov. 30. If convicted, Duggar could face up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each of the two counts. In the lead-up, the defense has sought to exclude evidence related to his pornography addiction and his alleged molestation of five girls in 2002 and 2003. His parents previously confirmed the molestation, for which Duggar has never faced charges, while two sisters, Jill Duggar, 30, and Jessa Duggar, 29, came forward as victims. The two are joined by sisters Jinger Duggar, 27, and Joy-Anna Duggar, 24, in suing the City of Springdale and members of its police department for breach of privacy over the release of records related to the abuse, with a trial set to begin Dec. 9, per Radar Online. (Read more Josh Duggar stories.)

