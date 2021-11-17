Singer Apologizes for Peeing on Fan

(Newser) – If you assumed being amidst maskless fans would be the germiest part of going to a concert these days, you'd be wrong. The singer of the band Brass Against peed on a fan last Thursday during a Daytona, Florida, concert, and is now apologizing. The New York Daily News reports Sophia Urista called a male fan to the stage and urinated on him as the music played. The Miami Herald reports it didn't exactly occur without warning. While covering Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up," Urista told the crowd she needed to pee, beckoned the fan, and said, "I'mma p--s in this mother-[bleeper's] mouth."

"I gotta pee, and I can’t make it to the bathroom," she continued. "So we might as well make a show out of it." She then tugged down her pants and did that. The Herald observes the fan "had a can on his face, and didn't seem to mind." The rest of her band expressed some displeasure, tweeting the next day, "Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows." Urista didn't comment until Tuesday, when she took to Instagram to address the incident at the Welcome to Rockville metal festival and clarify that "I am not a shock artist."

"I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage," she wrote. "That night, I pushed the limits too far. I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them." Because no fans filed an incident report, charges are unlikely. That said, the incident happened at the Daytona International Speedway, and NASCAR has made clear the band will no longer be permitted to play on NASCAR properties, reports the Daytona Beach News-Journal. (Read more unimaginable grossness stories.)