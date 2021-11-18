After Video of Beating, Police Seek Ex-NFL Player

(Newser) – A former college star and NFL running back is being sought by Florida police after a video emerged that reportedly shows him beating an ex-girlfriend, reports the Tennessean. Zac Stacy, who starred with Vanderbilt and went on to play for the New York Jets and other teams until 2019, is the player identified by TMZ Sports. Click on the TMZ link to see the video, but be warned that it's violent. At one point, it shows the man throwing a woman into a flat-screen TV. The woman escaped serious injury but suffered injuries to her face, torso, and legs, according to court and police documents. The assault took place Saturday in Oakland, Florida, and police there say they are now looking for the 30-year-old Stacy, who allegedly fled the scene.

The fallout is happening quickly. The TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Tennessee has severed ties with Stacy, who was to be a youth ambassador at the Music City Bowl later this year. The Tennessean notes Stacy was MVP of the bowl back in 2012. Yahoo reports that NFL players were speaking out as well. "I'm not retweeting the video but ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL," tweeted Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers. The woman has filed a restraining order against Stacy in which she states: "He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me." Stacy faces two felony charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief, according to documents cited by TMZ. (Read more domestic violence stories.)