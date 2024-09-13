His Concussions Changed NFL Rules. He Just Had Another

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion in Thursday night's game against the Bills, and the hit is reverberating loudly around the league. Some current and former players are even calling for the 26-year-old to retire from the game given his high-profile history with the injury.

2022 hits: Tagovailoa sustained at least two concussions in the 2022 season. The first diagnosed one—he was taken from the field in an ambulance—came only four days after he took a hit to the head that left him wobbly, though he was allowed to return to the game. This prompted the league to tighten its concussion protocol rules, and the players' union to fire its concussion consultant. Tagovailoa sustained another concussion that season in a game three months later.