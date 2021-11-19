(Newser) – Days after ordering a lockdown for the unvaccinated, the government of Austria has extended it to the vaccinated as well. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says a full nationwide lockdown will begin Monday and last for a maximum of 20 days, the BBC reports. Under the European Union's first nationwide lockdown since last winter, nonessential retail stores will be closed and people will be asked to work from home. Health authorities say schools will remain open but parents should keep their children home if possible. More:

Nationwide vaccine mandate. Schallenberg also announced that vaccinations will be mandatory nationwide as of Feb. 1, 2022. He said it was a move the government had hoped to avoid, but the country currently has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe because of "too many political forces, flimsy vaccination opponents, and fake news."

story continues below

Germany isn't ruling out lockdown . In Germany, which has a higher vaccination rate but is also dealing with a huge surge in cases, health minister Jens Spahn said Friday that the situation is so serious that a new nationwide lockdown isn't being ruled out, the Guardian reports. Authorities warned earlier this week that the country is headed for a "very bad Christmas season" if strict measures aren't taken.

. In Germany, which has a higher vaccination rate but is also dealing with a huge surge in cases, health minister Jens Spahn said Friday that the situation is so serious that a new nationwide lockdown isn't being ruled out, the Guardian reports. Authorities warned earlier this week that the country is headed for a "very bad Christmas season" if strict measures aren't taken. "All of Germany is one big outbreak." The head of Germany's disease control agency described the situation Friday as a "nationwide" emergency and said that with hospitals filling up, it is time to pull the "emergency brake," the AP reports. "All of Germany is one big outbreak," said Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute.