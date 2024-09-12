Shannon Sharpe Accidentally Airs Sex Audio on IG Live

Super Bowl champ Shannon Sharpe is having quite the in flagrante delicto moment after accidentally live-casting audio of him having sex, which predictably went viral online.
- The footage: A video popped up Wednesday on the 56-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer's Instagram Live, which "appeared to be taken with the phone face down on a table while a woman is heard panting in the background as apparent sexual activity takes place," WBZ reports, adding that a voice that sounded like Sharpe's could also be heard talking dirty to his partner, and that the woman referred to the man as "Shannon."