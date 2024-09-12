Shannon Sharpe Accidentally Airs Sex Audio on IG Live

Football Hall of Famer mistakenly recorded, broadcast himself in an intimate encounter
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 12, 2024 7:33 AM CDT

Super Bowl champ Shannon Sharpe is having quite the in flagrante delicto moment after accidentally live-casting audio of him having sex, which predictably went viral online.

  • The footage: A video popped up Wednesday on the 56-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer's Instagram Live, which "appeared to be taken with the phone face down on a table while a woman is heard panting in the background as apparent sexual activity takes place," WBZ reports, adding that a voice that sounded like Sharpe's could also be heard talking dirty to his partner, and that the woman referred to the man as "Shannon."

  • The 'hack': Soon after, a post on Sharpe's Instagram story to his 3.2 million followers noted: "Beware my @ShannonSharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out."
  • Actually, not a hack: On Wednesday evening, the "notoriously private" Sharpe took to his Nightcap podcast to admit there was no hack, and that the audio of his sexual encounter had mistakenly ended up online. He said he was "embarrassed" and "disappointed in myself" but insisted the recording wasn't staged, per Awful Announcing. "[I] came in, I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity. ... I've never turned IG Live on, so I don't know how it works," he noted. He added, per the New York Post: "It wasn't a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male."
  • Reaction: The internet, predictably, had some takes, per the Root. "Things I didn't need to know today: Shannon Sharpe's sex life on IG," one commenter posted.
  • An offer? TMZ Sports reports that a porn site is now interested in Sharpe's possible future, er, contributions. "We would love to offer him a solid $100,000," the Porn Dude told the outlet. "If he's looking to make a career change, tell him we've got a jersey ready for him!"
(More Shannon Sharpe stories.)

