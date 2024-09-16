After Concussion, Quarterback Faces a Familiar Decision

After Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during a game last week, the Miami Dolphins quarterback is back where he was two years ago after a similar injury: having to decide whether to continue his playing career despite the physical risk or step away from the game now to improve his chances of enjoying every other part of life. Tagovailoa is getting a lot of advice, Jason Gay writes in the Wall Street Journal , from football fans, football media, and his football team. But football shouldn't affect the decision, Gay says. Tagovailoa's "consideration has to be everything besides football, and the quality thereof," he writes. "It has to be family and children and all the quiet beautiful details that make up a life."

Two years ago, Tagovailoa decided to keep playing, went through a season without injury, and signed a contract for more than $200 million. He might reach the conclusion to play on this time, too. But it's significant that some of the most blunt cautions are coming from current or former players, Gay says. "It's not worth it" to keep playing, said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. Manti Te'o said he wants his friend "to be able to raise his children, to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle … that's what I want. That's true joy." If he keeps playing, it seems likely that Tagovailoa could suffer another head injury. But it's his decision to make, Gay writes, and at this point, Tagovailoa "can still consider his options, and not let football decide for him." Gay's piece can be found here. (More Tua Tagovailoa stories.)