Lions Coach Gets Doxxed, Sells His Home

The head coach of the Detroit Lions says he had to sell his home after fans started harassing him and his family there, reports Crain's Detroit Business . The trouble began last season after some tough losses, per USA Today . Someone circulated the address of Campbell's home online—he got doxxed, in other words—and prank callers began sending contractors to the residence for bogus maintenance projects.

The harassment intensified after the Lions lost in the NFC championship game, so much so that Campbell filed a police report with the Bloomfield Township police, per Fox 2."The home is beautiful," Campbell tells Crain's. "It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost." The Campbells bought the home for $3.5 million in 2021, sold it for $4.5 million, and are now living in a new (and private) residence.