Baseball Has First 50-50 Player

Shohei Ohtani became the first major league player to have 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season during the most spectacular game of a history-making career for the Los Angeles Dodgers star. Ohtani went deep three times and swiped two bags on Thursday against the Miami Marlins to become the only member of MLB's 50-50 club. Ohtani hit his 49th homer in the sixth inning, his 50th in the seventh, and his 51st in the ninth. He finished 6 for 6 with 10 RBIs while becoming the first big league player to hit three homers and steal two bases in a game, the AP reports.

"It was something I wanted to get over as quickly as possible. And, you know, it's something that I'm going to cherish for a very long time," Ohtani said through an interpreter in a televised interview. The Japanese superstar reached the second deck in right-center on two of his three homers at LoanDepot Park. In the sixth inning, he launched a 1-1 slider from George Soriano 438 feet for his 49th. Ohtani hit his 50th homer in the seventh inning, an opposite-field, two-run shot to left against Marlins reliever Mike Baumann. Then, in the ninth, his 51st traveled 440 feet to right-center, a three-run shot against Marlins second baseman Vidal Brujan, who came in to pitch with the game out of hand.

Ohtani took care of the stolen bases earlier in the game, swiping his 50th in the first and his 51st in the second, per the AP. The Japanese superstar led off the game with double against Edward Cabrera and swiped third on the front end of a double steal with Freddie Freeman, who reached on a walk. Ohtani has been successful on his last 28 stolen base attempts, per the AP. He's also a pitcher, but he's played exclusively at designated hitter this season as he rehabilitates after surgery a year ago for an injured elbow ligament. (More Shohei Ohtani stories.)