Chiles Takes Next Step in Fighting for the Bronze

American gymnast Jordan Chiles is asking Switzerland's Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that stripped her of a bronze medal in floor exercise at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Chiles, with the support of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, filed the appeal on Monday, the AP reports, a little over a month after CAS voided an on-floor appeal by Chiles' coach Cecile Landi during the event finals on Aug. 5 that vaulted Chiles from fifth to third.

After a hearing requested by Romanian officials, CAS ruled Landi's appeal came 4 seconds past the 1-minute time limit for scoring inquiries and recommended the initial finishing order be restored. The International Gymnastics Federation complied, and the International Olympic Committee ended up awarding bronze to Romanian Ana Barbosu on Aug. 16. Chiles' appeal maintains that the CAS hearing violated her "right to be heard" by refusing to allow video evidence that Chiles and USA Gymnastics believe showed Landi appealed within the 1-minute time allotment. Chiles' appeal also argues that Hamid G. Gharavi, president of the CAS panel, has a conflict of interest due to past legal ties to Romania.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement Monday night that it made a "collective, strategic decision to have Jordan lead the initial filing." The statement added that USAG is closely coordinating with Chiles and her lawyers "the continued pursuit of justice for Jordan." The legal battle could take months or years. Chiles was last among the eight women to compete during the floor exercise finals, initially given a score of 13.666 that placed her fifth, right behind Barbosu and fellow Romanian Sabrina Maneca-Voinea. (Making her return the bronze wasn't fair, Chiles said.)