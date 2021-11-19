 
This Year, Jennifer Snowpez Will Keep Vermont Moving

That's one of the names given to the state's plows, along with Baby Snowda
Posted Nov 19, 2021 2:03 PM CST
Cars follow a state plow in Killington, Vt., in this file photo. No word on whether it was 'Darth Blader.'   (Vyto Starinskas/Rutland Herald via AP, File)

(Newser) – Captain Snowpants; Yo Bro, No Snow; and Jennifer Snowpez are among the names that will be on some of Vermont's snowplows this winter. Vermont school students participated in the state transportation department's Name a Plow contest to come up with names for the snowplows serving their communities, per the AP. The full list is at the department's website here, and Boston.com notes that there are 250 in all (this is Vermont after all). Yes, there is the requisite Plowy McPlowFace. Some others:

  • Snowbegone Kenobe
  • Darth Blader
  • Brr-rito
  • Ice Ice Baby
  • Steve
  • Edgar Allen Snow
  • Baby Snowda
  • Snow Day Stopper
  • Powder Pusher
  • Snowy the Snowlifter
  • Arctic Blaze
  • Storm Slayer
  • Ice Claw
  • Crystal Royalty
