This Year, Jennifer Snowpez Will Keep Vermont Moving

(Newser) – Captain Snowpants; Yo Bro, No Snow; and Jennifer Snowpez are among the names that will be on some of Vermont's snowplows this winter. Vermont school students participated in the state transportation department's Name a Plow contest to come up with names for the snowplows serving their communities, per the AP. The full list is at the department's website here, and Boston.com notes that there are 250 in all (this is Vermont after all). Yes, there is the requisite Plowy McPlowFace. Some others:

story continues below