Kyle Rittenhouse Collapses Upon Hearing His Acquittal

Wisconsin teen appears to be overcome as verdicts are read
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 19, 2021 2:29 PM CST

(Newser) – Kyle Rittenhouse could have faced life in prison. Instead, he was acquitted on all counts Friday in a courtroom in Kenosha, Wisconsin. NBC Chicago reports that the 18-year-old began to shake and cry as he stood listening to the acquittals. By the time the fifth and final not-guilty verdict was announced, he briefly collapsed onto the defense team's table. Watch his reaction via TMJ4 News here. Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and injured a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha last year, but he claimed self-defense at his trial. (Rittenhouse also became emotional when he testified during the trial.)

