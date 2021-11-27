Salvation Army Racism Guide Angers Some Conservatives

(Newser) – The Salvation Army released some new literature in April about racism and not all of its donors are happy. The church and charitable organization’s new initiative comes with what it calls a “voluntary discussion guide” that bills itself as representative of the organization’s “desire for internal dialogue.” And, it bluntly states that white people need to “stop trying to be colorblind,” per Fox News. The guide points to examples like a “well-intentioned Sunday school curriculum that only uses white photography and imagery," as the type of thing that could “unwittingly perpetuate racial division.” If that language seems tame to you, then its follow-up might come as a surprise.

After the guide came out, the organization defended it as not categorically accusing the US of being inherently racist. "Those claims are false, and they distort the very goal of our work," the Salvation Army said, adding that the guide was written to clarify that racism is not a Christian value. But talk show host Greg Koukl who called it CRT—critical race theory, a concept he referred to as “bullying,” and is withdrawing his financial support, Newsweek reports. Conservative writer Kenny Xu, president of Color Us United claims the guide divides people into the oppressors and the oppressed. In a statement, the Salvation Army said it has not changed its views or adopted any new ideology. (Read more Salvation Army stories.)