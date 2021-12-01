Sheriff: School Shooting Appears to Be Random, 'Evil'

(Newser) – A fourth student has died after the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan, which was already the deadliest school shooting in the US since 2018. Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe says 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who was injured in the Tuesday shooting, died Wednesday morning in a hospital in Pontiac, the Detroit Free Press reports. Sheriff Mike Bouchard says seven injured students were hospitalized overnight, including a critically injured 14-year-old girl who was placed on a ventilator after surgery; a teacher who received a graze wound was released, reports the AP.

The 15-year-old suspect is in custody, and authorities say his parents haven't allowed him to talk to police. Bouchard says authorities have recovered evidence including some of the suspect's writings, but the shooting appears to have been a "random" act. "The 'why' is more I think us grasping at how could somebody do this versus justification for doing this," the sheriff tells CNN. "There is no credible reasonable 'why'; this was an evil act and it appears to be random."

"The evidence I've seen shows he was very clearly trying to kill people," Bouchard says, adding "chilling" video evidence shows it "is clear he came out with the intent to kill people. He was shooting people at close range often times toward the head or chest." The high school, around 30 miles north of Detroit, was closed Wednesday, and it's not clear when students will return. Another school in the county, Avondale High School, was closed Wednesday after a social media post warned of a copycat shooting, the Free Press reports. (The sheriff says the gun used in the shooting was bought by the suspect's father on Black Friday.)