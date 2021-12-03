Buttigieg, Harris, and the Elephant in the Room

(Newser) – Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to North Carolina together on Thursday to talk up the administration's infrastructure plans. However, coverage of the trip isn't focusing on roads and bridges, but on the political machinations at play—or at least perceived to be at play. Details:

The elephant: Noah Bierman at the Los Angeles Times lays things out. "Here is the theory: The pair of bold names in the Biden administration are vying to be next in line for the party’s nomination, either in 2024 should President Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history at 79, step aside, or in 2028 if he runs again." For the record, Bierman begins his analysis by quoting Democratic strategist Donna Brazile calling the idea of a political rivalry between the pair as "manufactured BS."

story continues below