(Newser) – The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said at a news conference. White said the couple "were aided in getting into the building," and that a person who helped them may also face charges, per the AP. A Detroit business owner spotted a car tied to the Crumbleys in his parking lot late Friday, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement.

A woman seen near the vehicle ran away when the business owner called 911, McCabe said. The couple was later located and arrested by Detroit police; CNN has video of the arrest. A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the Crumbleys on Friday, accusing them of failing to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message—"blood everywhere"— that was found at the boy's desk. The Crumbleys committed "egregious" acts, from buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan Crumbley to resisting his removal from school when they were summoned a few hours before the shooting, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Authorities had been looking for the couple since Friday afternoon. Late Friday, US marshals announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading to their arrests. The Crumbley's attorney, Shannon Smith, said the pair had left town earlier in the week "for their own safety." Smith told the AP they'd be returning to Oxford to be arraigned. However, White said the Crumbleys "appeared to be hiding" in the building where they were found. He added that the parents seemed to be "distressed" when they were captured. "Head down ... just very upset," he said of one of the parents. The couple was expected to be booked into the Oakland County Jail, McCabe said.