Fake Vaccine Cards Could Land SC Nurse in Prison

(Newser) – A nurse who stands accused of creating fake COVID vaccination cards for her family could face a lot of prison time. Per WISTV, Tammy McDonald was charged by a federal grand jury in South Carolina Friday on two counts of producing fraudulent cards and an additional count of lying to federal authorities about it. In a statement, the US Department of Justice allege that McDonald, who worked as director of nursing at skilled nursing center in Columbia, personally filled out fraudulent cards in June and July of this year for individuals she knew had not been vaccinated. In October, prosecutors allege McDonald lied to HHS and FBI interviewers, claiming she'd not produced the cards.

Per WACH, authorities believe McDonald created at least one of the cards to give to a relative with anti- vaccination beliefs who works at the University of South Carolina. An attorney for McDonald said she has pleaded not guilty to all counts. If convicted, McDonald faces 15 years in prison for each count of producing fraudulent vaccination cards. For lying to federal investigators, she faces up to five years if convicted. She was granted a $10,000 bond. McDonald is the first fraudulent vaccine card case to be prosecuted in South Carolina, though such cases have been pursued elsewhere, including in Michigan.