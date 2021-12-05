Goat Steals Files From Government Office

(Newser) – A goat in India was recently caught on camera doing all it could to cut through bureaucratic red tape. In a move anyone who's ever had to get in line to retrieve government documents might call heroic, the ungulate entered the Panchayat Secretary office in Chaubepur, Kanpur on Wednesday and walked out with a file full of papers in its mouth, UPI reports. Per the Times of India, hilarity ensued as personnel took to slapstick task of retrieving a file from the mouth of a goat.

NDTV reports a government employee can be heard yelling "Give us the papers!" in the video, which was posted to Twitter and has since gone viral. Employees at the office eventually nabbed the papers, which were partially chewed but remained largely intact. The office maintains the file contained mostly scrap paper and nothing official. They were able to put the pieces back together with tape. (Read more weird news stories.)