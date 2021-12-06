Allies, Foes Recall Dole as a Good-Humored Patriot

(Newser) – Leaders of both parties, including presidents, remembered longtime Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday, as a war hero who brought integrity to his decades of public service. They remembered his sense of humor, too, the New York Times reports. Reaction came from:

President Biden: "Bob Dole was a man to be admired by Americans. He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor." The president, who visited Dole after he was found to have cancer, per Axios, added: "To me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend."

Former President Donald Trump: "He served the Great State of Kansas with honor and the Republican Party was made stronger by his service."

Former President Barack Obama: "His sharp wit was matched only by his integrity, and he lived his life in a way that made it clear just how proud he was to be an American, and how committed he was to making this country everything he knew it could be," per CNN.

Former President George W. Bush: "I will always remember Bob's salute to my late dad at the Capitol," when former President George H.W. Bush died in 2018. "And now we Bushes salute Bob and give thanks for his life of principled service."

Former President Bill Clinton: "After all he gave in the war, he didn't have to give more. But he did."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: "A bright light of patriotic good cheer burned all the way from Bob’s teenage combat heroics through his whole career in Washington through the years since."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "Upon receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Senator Dole challenged us 'not to question American ideals or replace them, but to act worthy of them.' Senator Dole lived up to this challenge."

Al Franken, comedian and former senator: "I'm finally the funniest former US senator. I'll miss this REALLY funny man."

Dole could take a joke, as well. In September, per the Hill, Dole had tweeted his own tribute after the death of comedian Norm Macdonald, who played the senator on TV. "I loved laughing with him on SNL," Dole wrote. "*Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald." (Read more Bob Dole stories.)