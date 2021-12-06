World / volcano After Eruption, Search Continues for Survivors Death toll from Mt. Semeru in Indonesia rises to 15, but more are missing By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 6, 2021 7:00 AM CST Copied After Eruption, Search Continues for Survivors Video of Mt. Semeru. (YouTube) (Newser) – It's one of the most active volcanoes in a nation known for them, and the eruption that began Saturday on Mt. Semeru in Indonesia isn't over yet. Details: The death toll in East Java province rose to 15 on Monday, but at least 27 are missing, reports CNN. About 60 people are hospitalized, mostly with burns, and more than 1,700 people have been displaced from damaged or destroyed homes. The volcano erupted again on Monday, slowing the efforts of rescuers digging through hot ash, reports Reuters. The worst-hit village is Sumberwuluh. story continues below Semeru, also known as Mahameru, is one of more than 100 volcanoes monitored in Indonesia, which sits on the Pacific Ocean's "Ring of Fire," per the AP. At about 12,000 feet, Semeru is the tallest mountain on the island of Java. It also erupted in January, though there no casualties in that one. (Read more volcano stories.) View 7 images