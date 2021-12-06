After Eruption, Search Continues for Survivors

(Newser) – It's one of the most active volcanoes in a nation known for them, and the eruption that began Saturday on Mt. Semeru in Indonesia isn't over yet. Details:

The death toll in East Java province rose to 15 on Monday, but at least 27 are missing, reports CNN. About 60 people are hospitalized, mostly with burns, and more than 1,700 people have been displaced from damaged or destroyed homes.

The volcano erupted again on Monday, slowing the efforts of rescuers digging through hot ash, reports Reuters. The worst-hit village is Sumberwuluh.

