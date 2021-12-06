2 Holiday Tweets Stoke Controversy Over Guns

(Newser) – Two images with the themes of guns and Christmas made headlines over the weekend, one from a congressman and the other from a sheriff's office. Both drew condemnation from critics but defenses from advocates of gun rights. Adding to the controversy: Both came within days of the deadly school shooting in Michigan. Details:

Image No. 1: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office in Colorado tweeted a jokey image of a Santa look-a-like getting his concealed gun permit. The point was to encourage others to do so. "Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?" it asked.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office in Colorado tweeted a jokey image of a Santa look-a-like getting his concealed gun permit. The point was to encourage others to do so. "Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?" it asked. Reaction: The post quickly generated a blizzard of comments and criticism, reports CBS Denver. Among the thousands of responses: “What is your message to children here?" one person tweeted. On the other side were those urging a message of "Stand your ground."

The post quickly generated a blizzard of comments and criticism, reports CBS Denver. Among the thousands of responses: “What is your message to children here?" one person tweeted. On the other side were those urging a message of "Stand your ground." Follow-up: The sheriff's office did not remove the post as many demanded but later posted a note: “EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive,” it tweeted. “Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff.”

