2 Die After Using Bed Rails

Product for adults has been recalled
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 7, 2021 3:26 AM CST
Bed Rails Recalled After Deaths
The recalled Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Home Bed Assist Handle.   (CPSC)

(Newser) – A type of portable bed rail for adults is being voluntarily recalled by Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare following the deaths of two people who were using the rails. Four different models of the company's Bed Assist Handle and Bed Assist Rail are being recalled, NPR reports. A 93-year-old California woman died at her home and a 92-year-old Canadian man died at an assisted living facility. In both cases, the bed rails were improperly installed, allowing the victims to get trapped between the mattress and the rail. Per the official CPSC notice, which explains what to do if you own one of the products, they pose "entrapment and asphyxiation hazards." (Read more product recall stories.)

