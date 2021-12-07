Jimmy Fallon Releases COVID Christmas Song With 2 Big Names

(Newser) – Yes, he’s the host of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. And sure, he’s starred in movies, been a Saturday Night Live regular, and just launched a new show, That’s My Jam. But Jimmy Fallon has always wanted his That Thing You Do! movie moment when he gets to hear his song come on the radio. And he’s ready for that moment on Tuesday, when his holiday single “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion is released. “I almost feel like I’m Beyoncé or Drake,” Fallon told the Associated Press. “I’ve always wanted to surprise drop a single and now it’s happening. This is crazy what life is.”

“It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” started out as an idea Fallon was toying with in August while he was recording at Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan. “I wanted to write something reflecting on how tough it was for everyone last year during the holidays and that it’s gonna get better,” he said, adding that he was looking to throw in some humor about putting Purell on everything and families cramming into the laundry room to get on Zoom because that’s where the best Wi-Fi is. He also enjoyed how fun it is to say “booster,” especially with a Boston accent.

Fallon was shocked at how quickly things moved for the song. “It was nothing a week ago,” he said. “And now the two biggest stars in the world are saying, ‘Let’s play and do a video.’” At a time when getting vaccinated for COVID-19 can be seen as a contentious issue, Fallon hopes people will see the song in the spirit it was created. “If we can get people to go get the booster or get the vaccine, that’d be amazing,” he said. “If not, hopefully it just makes people smile and have a good time.” (Click for more on how his collaborators got on board.)