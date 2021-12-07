Grimes Wrote a Song, and Everyone's Looking at Elon

(Newser) – Elon Musk is learning what happens when you break up with a singer—everyone starts parsing lyrics for messy details. Such is the case with the new song from Grimes, called "Player of Games." (The pair have a child together named X Æ A-Xii.) Samples from coverage:

The lines: Lyrics getting attention include: "I'm in love with the greatest gamer / but he'll always love the game / more than he loves me." And: "Baby, how can I compare / to the adventure out there?" And: "Baby, would you still love me / Out on Europa or will you forget? Sail away / to the cold expanse of space / Even love / couldn't keep you in your place"

