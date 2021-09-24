(Newser) – Forget about "conscious uncoupling." We've now entered the era of "semi-separated"—at least in the world of Elon Musk, who has revealed to Page Six that he and his girlfriend of three years, Canadian singer Grimes, have split. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk tells the outlet, noting they'll continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

Musk, 50, says the breakup with 33-year-old Grimes (real name: Claire Boucher) was mainly spurred by scheduling conflicts. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in [Los Angeles]," he says, though he adds to Page Six "she's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

The two started dating in 2018, when Musk started messaging Grimes and they bonded over their "shared sense of humor about AI," per BuzzFeed. The couple welcomed their son two years later. It seems they're being truthful about getting along just fine: Grimes' Thursday TikTok, in which she tries to get their baby to call her "mama," appears to feature Musk joking around in the background. Musk has five other sons with his first ex-wife, Justine Wilson. He married (and divorced) his second wife, actress Talulah Riley, twice, with their final split finalized in 2016. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)