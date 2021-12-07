Amazon Outage Causes Big Issues Across the Internet

(Newser) – A major Amazon Web Services outage caused issues far beyond Amazon Tuesday. Problems with the cloud computing service's servers caused failures or slowdowns for large parts of the Internet, reports the Verge. Services that reported issues after the outage began around 11am Eastern included Netflix, Disney Plus, Slack, Venmo, Spotify, Tinder, and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, CNBC reports. Numerous banking and gaming websites also had issues. Amazon said on a status page that it was experiencing problems with the API—application programming interface—in the US-East-1 region hosted in Virginia, reports Reuters. At 2pm, the company said it had "executed a mitigation which is showing significant recovery," but it didn't have "an ETA for full recovery."

The outage also hit Amazon services including its main e-commerce website, Amazon Prime Video, and Ring security cameras, per Reuters. It also slowed down or stopped work at Amazon warehouses and made it impossible for delivery drivers to access the necessary apps to scan packages. In a note to drivers seen by CNBC, the company said it was "ccurrently monitoring a network-wide technical outage." Ian Walker at Kotaku notes that Amazon controls around a third of the cloud computing market. "Days like today show just how frustrating and potentially dangerous this sort of technological consolidation can be in a world increasingly reliant on digital solutions," he writes. (Read more Amazon Web service stories.)