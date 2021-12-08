Kellogg's Says These Striking Workers Will Be Replaced

(Newser) – Kellogg’s workers rejected a contract offer Tuesday that would have provided 3% raises, so 1,400 workers at the company’s four US cereal plants will remain on strike. Kellogg’s said it will now move forward with plans to start hiring permanent replacements for the striking workers. The company has already been using salaried employees and outside workers to keep the plants operating during the strike. "While certainly not the result we had hoped for, we must take the necessary steps to ensure business continuity,” said Chris Hood, president of Kellogg North America. "We have an obligation to our customers and consumers to continue to provide the cereals that they know and love."

The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5 at plants in Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. Rutgers University professor Todd Vachon, who teaches classes about labor relations, said he’s not sure the company will be able to hire enough workers to replace the ones who are out on strike in the current economy, and Kellogg’s may have a hard time finding people willing to cross a picket line. "By voting 'no,' the workers are ... signaling they believe they have the leverage that's needed to win more," Vachon tells the AP.

One of the sticking points in the negotiations has been the company’s two-tiered system of wages that givers newer workers at the plants less pay and fewer benefits; it impacts as much as 30% of the workforce. The new contract would have allowed all workers with at least four years of experience to move up to the higher legacy pay level immediately and some additional workers would move up later. One union leader says that under the offer, some newer workers might have to wait as much as nine years to reach the higher legacy pay level. The proposed contract would have limited the number of workers who could move up in pay each year to 3% of a plant’s total headcount.

Victor Chen, a sociologist at Virginia Commonwealth University who studies labor, said he understands why the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union is taking a stand against the two-tiered wage system because it is a divisive issue within its ranks. "A union depends on the solidarity of its members," Chen said. "When you have two-tiered systems—which have become popular in corporate America—you’re weakening that solidarity. It turns workers against each other." (Read more Kellogg stories.)