Biden Makes First Late-Night Visit Since Inauguration

(Newser) – President Biden went on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show Friday night in his first visit to a late-night show since taking office, reports People. Among other things, he made a point to thank Fallon for his recent celebrity-assisted song encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted. "No joke," said Biden. “It's really important." Reuters notes that Biden has taken criticism for taking relatively few questions from the press—just six solo news conferences as president so far—and his choice of Fallon as interviewer won't change that narrative much. The host has acknowledged he doesn't follow politics much and famously drew flak for his softball treatment of candidate Donald Trump during the election (the hair tousle).

