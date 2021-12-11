Biden Makes First Late-Night Visit Since Inauguration

(Newser)
President Biden went on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show Friday night in his first visit to a late-night show since taking office, reports People. Among other things, he made a point to thank Fallon for his recent celebrity-assisted song encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted. "No joke," said Biden. “It's really important." Reuters notes that Biden has taken criticism for taking relatively few questions from the press—just six solo news conferences as president so far—and his choice of Fallon as interviewer won't change that narrative much. The host has acknowledged he doesn't follow politics much and famously drew flak for his softball treatment of candidate Donald Trump during the election (the hair tousle).
- Partisanship: Biden lamented the lack of bipartisanship in Congress and used the death of Bob Dole as an example, per the New York Times. “He asked me on his deathbed whether I would do his eulogy,” Biden said of the Republican. “We’re friends. We disagree, but we’re friends. We used to have an awful lot of that relationship and it still exists.” He blamed "extreme elements of the Republican Party" and accused former President Trump of making things worse.
- Cooking: Biden told Fallon that he struck a deal with the White House kitchen that the first family would make their own breakfast. “You make your own eggs?” Fallon asked. “Well, I don’t—Jill does,” Biden responded.
