McGowan's Suit Against Weinstein Dismissed

(Newser) – Rose McGowan's racketeering lawsuit against former Harvey Weinstein has been dismissed, apparently because she missed a filing deadline. The suit accused the former movie mogul of trying to discredit McGowan before the publication of her memoir, which was to include her account of being sexually assaulted by Weinstein in 1997, NPR reports. The suit said Weinstein plotted to get an advance copy of the memoir; the judge had ruled that did not constitute racketeering. Weinstein denied the assault accusation, and the two negotiated a $100,000 settlement in which Weinstein did not admit guilt, per the New York Times.

A spokesperson for Weinstein praised the dismissal of the suit, in which McGowan was representing herself, by the federal judge in Los Angeles. "Out of the public glare, with proper time, legal work, evidence and facts, this is the way we believe they ultimately will all go," the spokesperson said, per NBC. The lawsuit also named lawyers and investigators it said were working for Weinstein against McGowan. The former producer has been convicted of raping and sexually assaulting two other women and is imprisoned in New York. He also will be tried in Los Angeles on other rape and sexual assault counts. Weinstein's legal team failed Tuesday in a bid to have those indictments dismissed, per Deadline. (Read more Rose McGowan stories.)