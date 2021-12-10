What Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar Have to Say About Josh's Conviction

(Newser) – Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on Thursday revealed their thoughts following the conviction earlier that day of their firstborn. "This entire ordeal has been very grievous," they wrote in a statement on their website regarding son Josh Duggar's child porn trial. "Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM." That stands for "Child Sexual Abuse Material," People reports. "In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support," the statement continues, referring to the 33-year-old's wife and their seven kids.

"As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children," the statement continues. "In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers." The former 19 Kids and Counting star is expected to be sentenced in four months. People reports that while Duggar was composed through most of the trial, he became "visibly distraught" after he was convicted, his "face crumpling" as he spoke with his wife before being led away. (Read more Josh Duggar stories.)