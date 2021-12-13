How a 1942 Photo Flew 130 Miles

(Newser) – There's a happy ending to at least one story coming out of the weekend's devastating tornadoes, Fox News reports. On Saturday, the morning after the storms, Katie Posten walked outside to find an old photograph stuck to the windshield of her car in New Albany, Indiana. She posted a picture of it on Facebook looking for its owners, along with the names and the date of 1942 written on the back, and ultimately discovered it belongs to the Swatzell family of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, the AP reports. Much of the town was essentially obliterated during the tornadoes. The photo was just one of many items people have been finding that have traveled dozens of miles due to the storms; Facebook groups have been set up to help get them back to their owners.

story continues below

"It shows you the power of social media for good," Posten says. "It was encouraging that immediately there were tons of replies from people, looking up ancestry records, and saying ‘I know someone who knows someone and I’d like to help.'" Ultimately, someone who saw her post, which was shared widely, was friends with someone who had the same last name written on the back of the photo, and thus the owners—whose home was damaged in the tornadoes—were found. Posten has already made plans to return it. "It’s really remarkable, definitely one of those things, given all that has happened, that makes you consider how valuable things are—memories, family heirlooms," she says. (Read more tornado stories.)