'Truly Shocking Language' Lands Woman in Jail

(Newser) – A British woman will spend Christmas behind bars after a racially charged attack on a nightclub bouncer. Widely shared video footage showed 25-year-old Sharna Walker of Worcester being kicked out of The Figure of Eight bar in Birmingham, England, on May 22. West Midlands Police said she upended furniture before kicking a glass door, which shattered, per the BBC. She was also seen pushing and spitting at doorman Tristan Price, at whom she hurled racist language at least 10 times, according to police, who said she also used an offensive term for disabled people to refer to Price and his colleagues.

"This truly shocking language has no place in the UK and any right-thinking member of the community would be utterly repelled by it," District Judge John Bristow said Monday during Walker's sentencing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, per ITV. He described Walker—who pleaded guilty to racially aggravated common assault and criminal damage in September, per Worcester News—as a "risk to the public." Sentenced to serve 14 weeks in jail and pay the equivalent of $662 in compensation to Price, Walker "burst into tears as guards applied handcuffs to her wrists," per the BBC.

Prosecutor Sarah Woulfe said Price had been the one to upload the video footage, which was recorded by an onlooker, per the BBC and Birmingham Mail. "It was just a weird feeling of being attacked and being helpless," he previously told the BBC of the incident. "It just made me feel small." A previous injury was aggravated as a result of the push, according to the outlet. However, the bouncer withdrew his support from the prosecution's case after intense social media backlash against Walker, arguing she'd suffered enough. Some social media users disagreed, saying she "deserved" her sentence and "it's a shame she didn't get longer," per the Mail. (Read more racial slurs stories.)