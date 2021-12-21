 
Squirrels Force Change of Plans in Holiday Lights

St. Paul squirrels like to eat the wiring at a local park
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 21, 2021 12:33 PM CST
Blame This Guy for Park's Weak Holiday Lights
One of the squirrels in Mears Park in St. Paul, Minn.   (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP)

(Newser) – A troop of hungry squirrels has put the kibosh on a downtown St. Paul park's holiday lights display. Friends of Mears Park had to forego the usual display this year because squirrels chewed through the lights' wires last year and the vendor refused to put up with the headache and cost again this year, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday, per the AP. The wires, it turns out, were coated with polylactic acid, a derivative of corn sugar, an appealing appetizer for squirrels spoiled by park visitors who won't stop feeding them, said Ann LaBore, co-chair of the friends group.

Instead of the traditional display, the friends group is using a projector to create a kaleidoscope of snowflakes and base lights that bathe the trees in green and blue. LaBore said she's gotten complaints that the display is far too anemic this year. Blame the “tree rats,” La Bore said. “People look down from their condos or apartments and they want to see the twinkly lights,” she said. “Well, we can't have twinkly lights. It was probably this or nothing.”

