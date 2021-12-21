(Newser) – An animal welfare group is out with a coda to a 14-year-old scandal: The last surviving dog from Michael Vick's dogfighting ring has died, reports People. The group BAD RAP posted a photo of Frodo, estimated to be 15 years old, and said he had spent the last 14 years being "pampered like a prince" by his adopted family. "He was the last of 48 brave survivors from that game changing case," writes the group. The reference is to the 2007 arrest of Vick, then quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons, and the rescue of the dogs from his kennel.

story continues below

Vick spent 18 months in federal prison, returned to play in the NFL, and currently works for Fox Sports as an analyst, per TMZ. The 41-year-old is also now an advocate for animal welfare. Authorities found the injured, malnourished dogs during a raid on Vick's Bad Newz Kennels in Surry, Virginia. In addition to the prison time, Vick had to pay about $1 million to cover the costs of caring for the dogs the rest of their lives. BAD RAP posted an image of all the dogs rescued from the kennel. (Read more Michael Vick stories.)